PTPA files lawsuit against sport's governing bodies

LONDON : The Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA) has filed a lawsuit against the sport's governing bodies, accusing them of anti-competitive practices and a disregard for player welfare.

The PTPA, co-founded by Novak Djokovic in 2019, said on Tuesday that after years of good-faith efforts to reform professional tennis, it had been forced to take legal action.

In a statement, it said that along with more than a dozen players the PTPA had filed papers in a New York court against the ATP Tour, the WTA Tour, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

"Tennis is broken," Ahmad Nassar, Executive Director of the PTPA, said in a statement. "Behind the glamorous veneer that the Defendants promote, players are trapped in an unfair system that exploits their talent, suppresses their earnings, and jeopardizes their health and safety.

"We have exhausted all options for reform through dialogue, and the governing bodies have left us no choice but to seek accountability through the courts.

"Fixing these systemic failures isn't about disrupting tennis, it's about saving it for the generations of players and fans to come."

Describing the various governing bodies as 'a cartel', the PTPA accuses them of paying "artificially low compensation to professional tennis players" and imposing a "draconian" ranking system that forces them to compete in certain tournaments.

It also calls the schedule unsustainable, says players are made to play in extreme heat and in the early hours of the morning and that tennis balls are causing chronic injuries.

Prior to filing the lawsuit, the PTPA said it met with more than 250 players across the tours, including the majority of the men's and women's top 20.

"The overwhelmingly positive player feedback was a resounding confirmation - change is needed now, and players are united in their fight for reform," the statement said.

The ITF, ITIA, WTA and ATP have all been contacted by Reuters for comment.