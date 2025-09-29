Pulisic shines as 10-man Milan hang on for 2-1 win over Napoli to take top spot

MILAN :AC Milan held on for a 2-1 win over Napoli at the San Siro to go top of the Serie A standings on goal difference, after Christian Pulisic scored one and created the other before the home side went down to 10 men and conceded a penalty.

Milan were two goals up by halftime, with Alexis Saelemaekers finishing off Pulisic's delivery with a tap-in in the third minute before a deflected Pulisic shot doubled the hosts' lead 14 minutes before the break.

Kevin De Bruyne pulled one back for Napoli from the penalty spot and Milan had Pervis Estupinan sent off with half an hour remaining, but Antonio Conte's side were unable to find an equaliser and suffered their first league loss of the season.

Milan, Napoli and AS Roma are all on 12 points, with Juventus one point behind after their 1-1 draw with Atalanta on Saturday.