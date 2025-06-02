Pyramids are champions of continent but still second best at home

CAIRO :Unfancied Pyramids of Egypt might have been crowned African champions on Sunday, but their Croatian coach Krunoslav Jurcic said they still faced a struggle to assert themselves in their own country.

The club - who changed their name, moved to Cairo and won promotion to the Egyptian top flight seven years ago - triumphed in the Champions League with a 3-2 aggregate win over two legs against Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa.

It was only a second trophy, after Egyptian Cup success last season, for the club in just their second Champions League campaign.

They have been seeking to emerge from the shadow of Cairo giants Al Ahly and Zamalek, who have not only dominated Egyptian competition but the Champions League as well.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"When I started with the team last season, we played excellent football and had a long run of winning matches in a row but even then, this was not enough to be champion here,” said Jurcic.

"This year again, we were very close but you know that Al Ahly is the best club in Africa, they are very good, they are very strong and it's very difficult to compete against a club like them."

SUPPORT

The 55-year-old Jurcic was delighted that his appeals for support ensured a 30,000-strong crowd at Sunday’s decider in the June 30 Stadium, usually largely empty for their games, where they won the second leg 2-1.

Cairo’s passionate football followers traditionally support either Al Ahly or Zamalek, with little affection for any of the other sides based in the city.

“I’m very grateful for the crowd that came today,” he said after lifting the trophy. “Usually we get to the stadium 90 minutes before kickoff and there is noone here.

“It’s disheartening for the players, and I find it’s my job to transmit positive energy to try and get them up for the matches,” Jurcic added.

The former Croatia international, who played for his country when they finished third at the 1998 World Cup, patrolled the touchline like a man possessed, jumping up and down and cajoling his players throughout the 90 minutes of action.

“I believe that I can transmit my energy in a positive way, and I think that we can be competitive in the future with all the best teams in Egypt.

“But whether we can stay a force is something to see in the future,” he added.

(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)