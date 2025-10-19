Logo
Logo

Sport

Pyramids score late to win African Super Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Pyramids score late to win African Super Cup

Pyramids score late to win African Super Cup
Soccer Football - African Super Cup - Final - Pyramids FC v RSB Berkane - 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - October 18, 2025 Pyramids FC players celebrate after winning the African Super Cup REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Pyramids score late to win African Super Cup
Soccer Football - African Super Cup - Final - Pyramids FC v RSB Berkane - 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - October 18, 2025 Pyramids FC's Ali Gabr lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the African Super Cup with teammates REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Pyramids score late to win African Super Cup
Soccer Football - African Super Cup - Final - Pyramids FC v RSB Berkane - 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - October 18, 2025 Pyramids FC's Fiston Mayele celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Pyramids score late to win African Super Cup
Soccer Football - African Super Cup - Final - Pyramids FC v RSB Berkane - 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - October 18, 2025 RSB Berkane's Munir Mohamedi in action REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Pyramids score late to win African Super Cup
Soccer Football - African Super Cup - Final - Pyramids FC v RSB Berkane - 30 June Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - October 18, 2025 Pyramids FC's Mostafa Fathy in action with RSB Berkane's Ismael Kandouss REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
19 Oct 2025 03:45AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO :Pyramids of Egypt snatched the African Super Cup with a late goal from striker Fiston Mayele as they beat Renaissance Berkane 1-0 in Cairo on Saturday.

The Congolese striker struck home the game’s only goal 15 minutes from time.

Pyramids were first time Champions League winners last season while the Moroccan side won African club football’s secondary trophy, the Confederation Cup.

The Cairo club will play in the Intercontinental Cup in Qatar at the end of the year where they have a semi-final spot and if they win that clash will progress to the December 17 final against Paris St Germain.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement