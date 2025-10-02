Qarabag continue perfect Champions League start with 2-0 win over Copenhagen

BAKU :Qarabag made it two wins out of two in the Champions League with a 2-0 home victory over Copenhagen on Tuesday, a week after their 3-2 triumph at Benfica.

The Azerbaijani side opened the scoring when Pedro Bicalho struck the post from the outside the box in the 28th minute and captain Abdellah Zoubir reacted quickest to slot home the rebound from close range.

Qarabag struck again in the 83rd minute with an excellent individual goal from substitute Emmanuel Addai, who sealed the win with a low drive from outside the box after being set up by Nariman Akhundzada to spark celebrations in Baku.

Copenhagen, who were held to a draw by Bayer Leverkusen in their opener, host Borussia Dortmund on October 21 before Qarabag visit Spain's Athletic Bilbao the following day.