Queiroz re-appointed Ghana coach two months after stepping down

Sept 3 : Carlos Queiroz was re-appointed Ghana coach for an indeterminate period on Wednesday, two months after stepping down in the wake of the country's World Cup campaign.

The experienced former Iran, Portugal, Colombia and Egypt coach took the Black Stars to the Round of 32 at the World Cup despite having only a couple of months to prepare them for the tournament.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) said the 73-year-old Portuguese coach would "embark on a new coaching mandate, commencing with the upcoming international window".

"The GFA believes Queiroz's extensive international experience, technical expertise and knowledge of the Black Stars position him strongly to lead the team into this next chapter," the GFA said in a statement.

"Further details on the new mandate and the Black Stars' upcoming programme will be announced in due course ..."

Ghana are scheduled to play home and away group matches against Ivory Coast in qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations during the next international window, which runs from September 21 to October 6.