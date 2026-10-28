Logo
Logo

Sport

Quesada blames crowded calendar as Italy injury list grows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Quesada blames crowded calendar as Italy injury list grows

Quesada blames crowded calendar as Italy injury list grows

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Italy - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - March 14, 2026 Italy head coach Gonzalo Quesada during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

28 Oct 2026 11:59PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 28 : Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada says an increasingly relentless rugby calendar is exacting its toll on players as his injury-hit squad prepare for November's Nations Championship fixtures.

Quesada's Italy lost all three matches in July, against Japan, New Zealand and Australia, and while next month brings home advantage, they take on South Africa, Argentina and Fiji without several key players.

When Quesada announced his squad last week, 13 players were unavailable, including centre Tommaso Menoncello and flanker Sebastian Negri.

Captain Michele Lamaro, centre Juan Ignacio Brex and winger Louis Lynagh are the latest injury absentees.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"We play for almost 10-and-a-half months a year, never respecting a proper regeneration cycle, real recovery," Quesada told reporters on Wednesday.

"What happens is simple: players play, play, play until the body says enough. In the end, the body forces you to respect recovery.

"It has always been like this, but the game is now played at a higher level when players have better physical capacity. The fitter we are, the more collisions there are, the more the ball is in play, the greater the actual playing time."

Italy's most experienced player, flyhalf Tommaso Allan, is in the squad, but is recovering from injury and has yet to take part in training.

"He is one of the players we are assessing as a potential member of the matchday squad," Quesada said.

"In a normal situation, a player who is only returning to training in the same week as a match would generally never be selected.

"But in the current circumstances, the lack of options may force us into that position."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement