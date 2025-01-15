Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Quickfire goals help Milan earn 2-1 comeback win at Como
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Quickfire goals help Milan earn 2-1 comeback win at Como

Quickfire goals help Milan earn 2-1 comeback win at Como
Soccer Football - Serie A - Como v AC Milan - Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como, Italy - January 14, 2025 AC Milan's Rafael Leao scores their second goal REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
Quickfire goals help Milan earn 2-1 comeback win at Como
Soccer Football - Serie A - Como v AC Milan - Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, Como, Italy - January 14, 2025 Como's Alessandro Gabrielloni and AC Milan's Theo Hernandez clash REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo
15 Jan 2025 03:33AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COMO, Italy : AC Milan came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 win at Como in Serie A on Tuesday, with defender Theo Hernandez and forward Rafael Leao scoring in the second half.

Como shocked Milan on the hour when new signing Assane Diao's low shot inside the near post beat Milan keeper Mike Maignan.

Hernandez levelled for Milan in the 71st minute with a volley from close range before Leao lobbed Como keeper Jean Butez to put the visitors in front five minutes later.

Milan provisionally moved up to seventh on 31 points. Cesc Fabregas's Como side are 16th with 19 points.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement