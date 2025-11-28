R360 league launch delayed until 2028, says Tindall

The launch of the R360 league has been delayed by two years, to 2028, to allow more time to meet the proposed rebel franchise's standards and ensure its long-term commercial impact, board member and former England centre Mike Tindall said on Friday.

Originally scheduled to debut in 2026, R360 plans to establish eight men's teams and four women's teams, competing in a condensed season format through grand prix-style events around the world.

"The decision to shift our launch to 2028 is a strategic decision based on timing," Tindall was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"Launching under compressed timelines would not meet the standards we set for R360, nor would it deliver the long-term commercial impact that the sport deserves."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Media reports have linked the rebel league with big-money offers for top rugby union and rugby league players.

Earlier this month, the British & Irish Lions said that any player who participates in the R360 league will be excluded from their women's team's 2027 tour to New Zealand.

The Lions added that they agreed with the national rugby unions of England and Ireland, who were among the eight unions who announced in October that players who join the R360 league would be ineligible for international selection.

"As a Board we remain absolutely determined to bring R360 to life at full scale and with maximum global impact. We're building something bold and new that will resonate globally - and we cannot wait to show the world in 2028," Tindall said.