Rahm marks DP World Tour return with victory in Abu Dhabi

Nov 8 : Two-time major winner Jon Rahm sealed a triumphant return to the DP World Tour on Sunday, winning the Abu Dhabi Championship a month after leaving LIV Golf.

It was the former world number one's first tournament since he left the breakaway circuit, and the Spaniard hit a five-under 67 in Sunday's fourth round to finish 23-under, earning his 11th title on the DP World Tour.

Tyrrell Hatton took second place, finishing two strokes behind Rahm, while Rory McIlroy was third.

"It means a lot. Still almost not letting myself believe it. It's been quite a while since I've played good in a DP World Tour event," said Rahm, who had joined LIV Golf in 2023.

"In my last showing, if you don't count the withdrawals, I think I finished last. So, from last to first is a pretty good feeling."

Rahm rose to the top of the leaderboard after the second round, sharing the position with Hatton and Francesco Laporta despite hitting three bogeys on the day. He claimed a solo lead on Saturday with an eagle and five birdies, finishing a stroke ahead of Laporta.

The 31-year-old, who welcomed his fourth child with wife Kelley Cahill last month, shook off a bogey on the third hole to solidify his lead with six birdies in the final round.

"After everything that's gone on and some poor play and some battles, mentally, with a lot of the noise, to come back out after a little bit of rest and having a new addition to the family, it's quite special," Rahm added.

"I only wish they were here to celebrate with me."