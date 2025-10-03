Rahul departs but India stretch lead against West Indies

KL Rahul fell after completing his 11th test hundred but Dhruv Jurel and Ravindra Jadeja combined in an unbroken century stand to help India stretch their lead to 164 runs on day two of the opening test against West Indies on Friday.

Jurel was batting on 68 at the tea break with Jadeja, who hit four sixes, on 50 at the other end with India cruising at 326-4 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India had bundled out West Indies for 162 on Thursday and hit the accelerator when Shubman Gill (50) and Rahul resumed on day two.

Rahul edged Jaydon Seales but the ball sneaked through the gap between the wicket-keeper and first slip to reach the boundary.

Gill charged against Justin Greaves and played a wristy flick over mid-wicket for a four and pulled Johann Layne in the next over for another.

The right-hander hit debutant spinner Khary Pierre for two fours in the same over to put India into the lead en route to a fluent 50.

The India captain then frittered away the start when he was caught in the slip off Roston Chase after playing an ill-advised reverse sweep.

Rahul took a single off Chase to bring up his hundred but the second session got off to a frenetic start that began with his dismissal followed by a flurry of boundaries.

Rahul fell in the first over after play resumed spooning a tossed-up Jomel Warrican delivery to Justin Greaves at short extra-cover.

Jurel pulled Chase for a six to put the pressure back on the visitors and then Jadeja took over.

The all-rounder targeted Warrican and hit the left-arm spinner for two sixes in an over as he raised 108 runs with Jurel for the fifth wicket.