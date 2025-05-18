Rain disrupts IPL return, dampens tribute to Kohli

The Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders, which was to mark the tournament's resumption after the India-Pakistan ceasefire, was abandoned on Saturday due to rain without a ball being bowled.

With 12 matches left, the IPL was suspended on May 9 during conflict between India and Pakistan before a decision was taken to resume the tournament on Saturday following a ceasefire.

The final few matches will be played in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Rain left Bengaluru fans disappointed as they had planned to transform the M Chinnaswamy Stadium into a sea of white to pay tribute to India batting great Virat Kohli, who announced his test retirement last week.

Kohli, who brought down the curtain on a glorious 14-year career in the longest format, was set to make his first appearance since his retirement from red-ball cricket.

The washout gave Bengaluru one point, taking them back to the top of the table, but they have not yet guaranteed a playoff spot.

Bengaluru will still need one more win from their remaining two games to seal a berth in the top four, while sixth-placed Kolkata have been eliminated from the tournament.