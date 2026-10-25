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Rallying-Dakar Rally 2027 will not be held in Saudi Arabia, organisers say  
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Rallying-Dakar Rally 2027 will not be held in Saudi Arabia, organisers say  

Rallying-Dakar Rally 2027 will not be held in Saudi Arabia, organisers say  
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 11 - Bisha to Al Henakiyah - Bisha, Saudi Arabia - January 15, 2026 Toyota Gazoo Racing W2RC's Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings in action during stage 11 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rallying-Dakar Rally 2027 will not be held in Saudi Arabia, organisers say  
FILE PHOTO: Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 13 - Yanbu to Yanbu - Yanbu, Saudi Arabia - January 17, 2026 Toyota Gazoo Racing W2RC's Toby Price and Armand Monleon in action during stage 13 Pool via REUTERS/Florent Gooden/File Photo
Rallying-Dakar Rally 2027 will not be held in Saudi Arabia, organisers say  
Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 12 - Al Henakiyah to Yanbu - Al Henakiyah, Saudi Arabia - January 16, 2026 Toyota Gazoo Racing W2RC's Seth Quintero and Andrew Short in action during stage 12 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Rallying-Dakar Rally 2027 will not be held in Saudi Arabia, organisers say  
FILE PHOTO: Rallying - Dakar Rally - Shubaytah, Saudi Arabia - January 17, 2025 General view as all of the 2025 Dakar Rally winners celebrate with their trophies on the podium REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo
Rallying-Dakar Rally 2027 will not be held in Saudi Arabia, organisers say  
FILE PHOTO: Rallying - Dakar Rally - Stage 13 - Yanbu to Yanbu - Yanbu, Saudi Arabia - January 17, 2026 Red Bull Ktm Factory Racing's Luciano Benavides celebrates with a trophy on the podium after winning the bike category REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
25 Oct 2026 11:00PM
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Oct 25 : The 2027 edition of the Dakar Rally has been moved out of Saudi Arabia due to security concerns, organisers Amaury Sport Organisation said on Sunday.

The event, due to take place in January and which has been held in Saudi Arabia since 2020, would move to a different territory, with the location to be announced in the coming days, the ASO said in a statement.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Dakar Rally would take place in Africa, citing sources involved in the World Rally-Raid Championship.

"Amaury Sport Organisation and Saudi Motorsport Company have jointly decided that Dakar Saudi Arabia 2027, scheduled from 1 to 15 January, 2027, will not be held in the Kingdom, following recent developments in the region," the ASO said.

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"This decision is exceptional and one-off."

The Dakar Rally is the latest sports event in Saudi Arabia to be disrupted amid attacks by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis.

Golf's Asian Tour postponed the Saudi International indefinitely and cycling's Urban World Championships was cancelled earlier this month, while the tennis tournament Six Kings Slam was postponed to December.

The World Rally Championship also dropped Saudi Arabia from its calendar.

The ASO said that the Dakar Rally would return to Saudi Arabia for its landmark 50th edition in 2028.

Source: Reuters
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