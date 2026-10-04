Rallying-Evans ends years of heartache to take first world title

Oct 4 : Britain's Elfyn Evans finally won the World Rally Championship (WRC) title with Toyota on Sunday after years of finishing runner-up.

The Welshman had been second overall five times in the last six years but emerged triumphant after a nail-biting final stage duel with teammate Oliver Solberg in the season-ending Italian round in Sardinia.

Welshman Evans is the first British world rally champion since Englishman Richard Burns in 2001 and only the third since Scottish driver Colin McRae became the nation's first in 1995.

Sweden's Solberg, son of Norway's 2003 champion Petter, won the rally and ended the season as runner-up.