Rallying-FIA announces tender for new WRC promoter

Motorsport's governing body announced on Thursday a tender process to replace Red Bull and German investment company KW25 as commercial rights holders of the World Rally Championship (WRC).

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) said JPMorgan would act as financial advisor to Red Bull and KW25, who jointly own Munich-based WRC Promoter GmbH - the commercial arm responsible for media, sponsorship rights, and television production.

The promoter, which also oversees the European Rally Championship, took over the WRC rights in 2013 and still had seven years remaining on the contract, according to sources.

Reuters reported a year ago that the owners were preparing a potential sale with a target valuation of up to 500 million euros ($581 million).

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The WRC has been in existence since 1973 and this year features 14 rounds on different continents with the showcase Monte Carlo Rally opening the season in January.

"The tender process for the commercial rights holder is a big opportunity for a new enterprise to take the championship into its next chapter with renewed energy and investment," said the FIA's deputy president for sport Malcolm Wilson.

"We will work with Red Bull and KW25 to find the best fit for this important role."

The FIA said the championship had surged in popularity with a cumulative television audience of 1.3 billion and more than four million on-site visitors in 2024, with huge further growth potential.

Paraguay makes its debut hosting a round of the championship this weekend and the sport is looking into a future round in the United States.

"I am confident that, together with the right partner, we can take the championship to the next level, preserve its proud heritage, and grow its global reach for generations of fans to come," said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

($1 = 0.8606 euros)