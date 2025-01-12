Rallying-Lategan's lead cut to 21 seconds as book error causes chaos

SAUDI ARABIA : Henk Lategan's overall lead was slashed to 21 seconds as a road book note error caused many drivers at the front of the field to lose their bearings, forcing Dakar Rally organisers to erase any gains or losses for a 20km stretch during Sunday's stage seven.

South African Lategan finished 15th in the 419km special in Al Duwadimi, with his closest challenger in the overall standings, local hero Yazeed Al-Rajhi, coming seventh to throw the championship battle wide open.

Lucas Moraes, who lost nearly three hours on Saturday due to a shock absorber problem, bounced back to win the stage, as Mattias Ekstrom finished second to remain third overall.

"We didn't have anything to lose today, so we pushed a lot," Moraes said.

Five-times Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah was fourth to the finish line, and maintained fourth place in the general rankings.

Daniel Sanders, the overall leader in the motorcycle category, made a late push to become the first rider to win five specials in a single Dakar race since fellow Australian Toby Price in 2016.

The Red Bull KTM rider extended his overall lead to 15 minutes and 33 seconds over second-placed Tosha Schareina.

"We had a lot of rain. But it was only at the start, so it was a pretty wet line to see in front," Sanders said.

Stage eight of the Dakar Rally will take place on Monday.