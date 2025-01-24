Rallying-Neuville leads in muddy Monte Carlo

Hyundai's world champion Thierry Neuville stole the limelight at the season-opening Monte Carlo Rally on Thursday, finding the right strategy on the muddy tarmac roads of the French Alps as Sebastien Ogier suffered a costly setback.

Eight-times world champion Ogier, driving for Toyota, initially dominated with the two fastest stage times before a mishap on the final stage from Avancon to Notre-Dame-du-Laus cost him more than 20 seconds and relegated him to third place.

"It was much dirtier than expected, full of muddy places where there was nothing when the gravel crew went through. There was ice in some places, so we had to slow down," Neuville said.

The Belgian took the lead on the third stage and finished 2.0 seconds ahead of Briton Elfyn Evans in a Toyota. Ogier, chasing a record 10th Monte Carlo victory, was 12.8 seconds behind.

"There was a lot of mud on the road and we hit a pole sideways. You're always lucky to get away with that," said Ogier.

Hyundai's Ott Tanak secured fourth place, followed by Adrien Fourmaux, Kalle Rovanpera and M-Sport Ford's Gregoire Munster.