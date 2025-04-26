Rallying-Rovanpera leads with near clean sweep in Canary Islands

Toyota's double world champion Kalle Rovanpera continued his domination of the Canary Islands rally with 12 stage wins from 13 so far to take a 45.2 second lead into the final day on Sunday.

The Finn had started the penultimate day 26.8 seconds clear of French teammate Sebastien Ogier after winning all six stages on Friday and he won six of Saturday's seven with championship-leading teammate Elfyn Evans taking the last.

Eight-times world champion Ogier had kept up over the day's first two stages on abrasive asphalt but Rovanpera gained 8.4 seconds on the third.

"On these kinds of roads, it's not about pushing, it's about having the flow," said Rovanpera. "It seems that everything is working well."

Toyota filled the top four places with Briton Evans third, but more than a minute off Rovanpera's pace, and ahead of Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta.

Sami Pajari crashed out, ending Toyota's run of five cars in the top five.

Hyundai filled the next three placings with Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux moving up to fifth, ahead of Belgian defending world champion Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak of Estonia.

"We're trying really to put the car as far as we can to make it work well, but I'm on the limit of what I can do," said Neuville after the day's early stages.

The rally on the Spanish islands off the coast of Morocco is making its world championship debut as round four of the season and finishes on Sunday.