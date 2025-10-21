Rangers appoint former Sheffield Wednesday coach Rohl as manager

Rangers have named former Sheffield Wednesday coach Danny Rohl as their new manager to replace the sacked Russell Martin, the Scottish club said on Monday, with the German 36-year-old signing a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Rohl left Championship side Wednesday by mutual consent in July, less than two weeks before the start of the season, having been in charge since October, 2023 and guiding them to a 12th-place finish last season.

That was the German's first senior managerial role having previously served as assistant manager at RB Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and with the German national team.

Martin was dismissed on October 5 after a disappointing start to the season, where one win in seven league games left Rangers well off the pace in the Scottish Premiership standings.

Rangers drew 2-2 at home to Dundee United on Saturday and are sixth in the standings, 13 points adrift of leaders Hearts.

"I know it has been a difficult start to the season, but there is still so much to play for in four competitions," Rohl said in a club statement.

"My staff and I will give it everything to reward the supporters and the club."

Rohl's first game in charge is an away trip to face Norwegian side SK Brann in the Europa League on Thursday. Rangers lost their opening two games in the competition to Genk and Sturm Graz under Martin.