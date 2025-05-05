Rangers condemn shotgun banner during Old Firm derby

Rangers have condemned a banner displayed by their supporters during Sunday’s Scottish Premiership 1-1 draw with rivals Celtic at the Ibrox Stadium that appeared to show former manager Graeme Souness holding a double-barrel shotgun.

A banner, reading "Take aim against the rebel scum" was part of the tifo display held up by a large section of the crowd in the Copland Stand before kick-off, unfurled as players emerged from the Ibrox tunnel.

The image was based on a real photograph of Souness taken in 1982 ahead of Scotland's World Cup match against New Zealand in Spain.

Rangers also condemned a supporter who threw a glass bottle onto the pitch during the derby, which landed near Celtic goalkeeper Viljami Sinisal.

"This behaviour has no place at our stadium. Steps have already been taken to identify the person responsible and the club will take the strongest possible action once their identity is confirmed," a Rangers spokesperson said on Sunday.

"We also acknowledge that the tifo displayed prior to kick-off crossed a line and was unacceptable. Our approach to supporter displays has always been built on trust, with the responsibility placed on groups to exercise good judgement.

"We will reflect on how these displays are managed and engage with supporter groups to ensure the right balance of trust, responsibility and oversight is maintained moving forward."

A police spokesperson told BBC Scotland that they are aware of the banner and enquiries are ongoing.

In March, UEFA fined Rangers 30,000 euros ($34,029)and issued a suspended partial stadium closure over a banner displayed during their Europa League match against Fenerbahce.

The banner, which read "Keep woke foreign ideologies out. Defend Europe," was deemed "racist and/or discriminatory" by UEFA.

($1 = 0.8816 euros)