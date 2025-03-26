Rangers fined, handed suspended stand closure over banner

UEFA has fined Rangers 30,000 euros ($32,370) and issued the Scottish club a suspended stand closure after a group of fans displayed what the governing body said was a "racist and/or discriminatory" banner against Fenerbahce at Ibrox.

A further rule breach in the next two years will result in the Copland Stand being closed for a UEFA match, it said.

UEFA also fined the club 8,000 euros for improper team conduct and issued additional penalties for fans throwing objects (4,500 euros) and blocking passageways (6,000 euros).

The sanctions come after fans unfurled a banner that read: "Keep woke foreign ideologies out. Defend Europe" during their Europa League match against the Turkish side earlier this month.

Rangers said they were in the process of issuing lifetime bans to those responsible for the banner.

"This punishment must serve as a severe and significant reminder to the small minority of supporters who bring the name of Rangers into disrepute," the club said in a statement.

Rangers host Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals on April 10.

($1 = 0.9268 euros)