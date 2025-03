Colorado Rapids midfielder Connor Ronan is expected to be sidelined two to three weeks after undergoing an appendectomy, the club announced Tuesday.

Ronan, 27, has yet to record a goal or an assist in three matches with Colorado (2-1-2, 8 points) this season.

He has two goals and 13 assists in 63 career matches (54 starts) with the Rapids. He signed with the MLS club prior to the 2023 season from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers FC.

-Field Level Media