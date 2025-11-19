Ravindra, Conway pave the way as New Zealand clinch ODI series against West Indies

Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra's early attack helped New Zealand beat West Indies by five wickets with three balls to spare in a rain-curtailed second one-day international in Napier to seal the three-game series 2-0 on Wednesday.

Chasing 248 for victory in a 34-overs-a-side contest, Conway and Ravindra powered the Black Caps with attacking half-centuries, putting on a 106-run opening stand that dismantled the Caribbean bowling attack early on.

After being put into bat, West Indies top order faltered, losing half their batters for only 86 in 15.3 overs, as Kyle Jamieson (3-44) dismissed John Campbell and Keacy Carty early on.

Wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope anchored the innings with a counterattacking century - his 19th in ODIs - featuring 13 fours and four sixes.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Late contributions from Justin Greaves and Romario Shepherd alongside Hope helped the visitors reach 247-9.

New Zealand started well but after Ravindra (56) fell in the 17th over, the hosts lost Will Young and Mark Chapman in quick succession. Conway (90) also departed in the 26th over, leaving them on shaky ground at 166-4.

But unbeaten innings by Tom Latham (39 off 29) and captain Mitchell Santner (34 off 15) kept the pressure off New Zealand even as the required run rate went above 10 at times.

The hosts needed seven to win off the last five balls when Jayden Seales (1-51) bowled a no-ball that Latham hit for four, before Santner scored the winning run with a cover drive.

"The way we've been pushing the game to the back end, pretty much finishing in the last over, it's only a matter of time before we cross the line," said player-of-the-match Hope.

"We have to find a way to cross the line. To be a great team, you have to keep winning against the best."

New Zealand will play the third ODI against West Indies on Saturday, with a three-test series to follow from December 2.