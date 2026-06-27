Ravindra puts New Zealand in command against England

NOTTINGHAM, England, June 27 - New Zealand played themselves into a strong position on day three of the series-deciding third test against England at Trent Bridge.

After securing an 84-run first innings lead, the Black Caps overcame a difficult start with the bat to extend it to 204 at the close on 120-3.

Rachin Ravindra made a valuable 60 not out, sharing an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 69 with Daryl Mitchell to put New Zealand in command.

"Once you get your partnership growing the changing room becomes a bit more relaxed," said New Zealand all-rounder Zak Foulkes.

"We always knew that new ball period was going to be tough work but credit to Rachin and Daryl they played really well after that and hopefully they can carry on in the morning.

"The beauty of bowling last is that hopefully the wicket is going to be at its hardest to bat then and hopefully we can make use of that."

Openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway – centurions in the first innings – both went cheaply second time around.

Jofra Archer did the damage, trapping Latham lbw for four with the final ball of the opening over and then inducing Conway (5) to edge to first slip after unsettling him with a blow to his helmet. His menacing opening five-over burst yielded 2-12.

Gus Atkinson then removed Henry Nicholls for 16 with Harry Brook taking a sharp slip catch.

But Ravindra and Mitchell calmly steadied the ship, leaving England in a tight corner after their first innings had fallen away disappointingly.

Resuming on 223-2, they subsided to 354 all out with Nathan Smith - New Zealand’s leading wicket-taker in the series with 14 – taking advantage of a surface offering far more help to the bowlers than on the first two days to take 4-91.

Without Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson and having lost Blair Tickner concussed by a short ball from Archer, the rest of the New Zealand attack had to step up and they did.

Smith was well supported by Will O’Rourke who took 3-53 and Tickner’s replacement Foulkes, who finished with 3-35 including the key wickets of Ben Stokes and Harry Brook, who made 58 from 80 balls.

It was, emphatically, New Zealand's day as they seek to inflict what would be a seventh defeat in nine tests on England.

The run chase is already looking challenging with more to add tomorrow. England spinner Shoaib Bashir would not be drawn on how many is too many.

“I wouldn’t put a number on it, especially with this England side," he said. "We’ve got unbelievable cricketers in this team but we want it to be as little as possible with this wicket deteriorating.

“We know tomorrow we have to come back with a job to do. This wicket is drying out with the heat and we’re looking forward to the challenge.

“The series is on the line and we’re going to try to win it.”