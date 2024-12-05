RB Leipzig cruise past Frankfurt 3-0 in German Cup to end winless run

LEIPZIG, Germany : RB Leipzig's Lois Openda scored twice in an emphatic 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the German Cup round of 16 on Wednesday to snap their six-game winless run across all competitions.

Champions League club Leipzig, who had lost five of their last six matches including their last three, bounced back from Saturday's 5-1 home loss to VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

The victory also offered much-needed relief for embattled coach Marco Rose whose team last won on Oct. 29.

The hosts, who entertain Aston Villa in the Champions League next week, took the lead with Benjamin Sesko's sublime run and finish in the box after good early work from Antonio Nusa in the 31st minute.

Nusa then delivered another assist with a perfectly timed cutback for Openda to tap in four minutes after the restart with Eintracht, in second place in the Bundesliga, unable to come back.

The 24-year-old Belgium international then fired in from 20 metres for his second goal of the evening just before the hour mark as the Cup winners of 2022 and 2023 advanced to the last eight.