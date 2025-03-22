Reaction to death of former world heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman

Following are quotes and reaction to the death of American Olympic champion and twice heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman, who died on Friday at age 76 in Houston, Texas.

BILLIE JEAN KING, 39-TIMES GRAND SLAM TENNIS CHAMPION

"Sad to learn that 2x heavyweight champion boxer, Olympic Gold medalist, and entrepreneur George Forman has passed away. He was a great champion and a good friend.

"He bet on me in the Battle of the Sexes, and acted as a bodyguard to help me after the match when the crowds stormed the court. Our condolences to his family. May he rest in power."

MIKE TYSON, TWICE HEAVYWEIGHT BOXING CHAMPION

"Condolences to George Foreman’s family. His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten."

MAGIC JOHNSON, FIVE-TIMES NBA CHAMPION

"I attended so many of George’s championship fights over his career. He was a knockout artist in the ring, and it was a pleasure getting to know him not only as a boxer but as a man.

"After leaving the ring, he turned into an amazing businessman — I even bought one of the first George Foreman grills! Cookie and I will be praying for his family during this time."

BOB ARUM, AMERICAN BOXING PROMOTER

"George was a great friend to not only myself but to my entire family. We've lost a family member and are absolutely devastated."

FRANK WARREN, BRITISH BOXING PROMOTER

"I remember in 1990, I brought him over here to London and promoted him here on his comeback trail. He was a joy to work with - he was a fabulous guy. Very, very humble in the way he was, had a lot of time for people. And he was a great fighter.

"He was part of that holy trinity of heavyweight boxers, with Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. The great fights they had between them were special times for boxing and world sport. They’re events that have gone down as not just boxing, but significant moments in the world of sport."

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL PRESIDENT MAURICIO SULAIMAN

"I was honored to present George Foreman the WBC Boxing green belt which my father Jose Sulaiman had ready and was in a drawer for more than 30 years.

"Legendary boxing champion, life changing preacher, Husband, father, grand and great grandfather and the best friend you could have. His memory is now eternal, may Big George rest in peace."

MICHAEL BUFFER, BOXING RING ANNOUNCER

"I’m totally heartbroken with news of my dear friend of more than 35 years George Foreman passing away. I’m finding it difficult to deal with. I’ll collect my thoughts and have more to say soon about a man that I (and so many others) loved and respected."

HOUSTON MAYOR JOHN WHITMIRE

"George's journey from the streets of Fifth Ward to boxing and business success was an inspiration.

"He never forgot where he came from ... Houston will forever be proud to call George Foreman one of our own."