Reaction to Kohli's retirement from test cricket

Following are quotes and reaction after India batsman Virat Kohli announced his retirement from test cricket on Monday, bringing down the curtain on a sparkling career in the longest format.

INTERNATIONAL CRICKET COUNCIL CHAIRMAN JAY SHAH

"Thank you for championing the purest format during the rise of T20 cricket and setting an extraordinary example in discipline, fitness, and commitment."

THE BOARD OF CONTROL FOR CRICKET IN INDIA

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"An era ends in Test cricket but the legacy will continue forever. His contributions to Team India will forever be cherished."

HARBHAJAN SINGH, FORMER INDIA BOWLER

"Virat, we’ve shared that era ... faced the grind together, lived the long days of Test cricket with pride. Your batting in whites is special — not just in numbers, but in intent, intensity, and inspiration. Good luck going forward."

IRFAN PATHAN, FORMER INDIA ALL-ROUNDER

"As captain you didn't just win matches — you changed mindsets. You made fitness, aggression, and pride in whites the new standard. A true torchbearer of modern Indian Test cricket."

HARSHA BHOGLE, CRICKET COMMENTATOR

"I would have liked to see Virat Kohli go out of test cricket before a packed stadium. But since that is not to be let us applaud him wherever we are. He told a generation weaned on T20 cricket that test cricket is cool and aspirational. And for that, the game owes him big time."

SANATH JAYASURIYA, FORMER SRI LANKA CAPTAIN

"While the world celebrates your cricketing brilliance and records, what I admire most is your unwavering commitment to fitness and the sacrifices you've made behind the scenes."

YASHASVI JAISWAL, INDIA BATTER

"The impact you’ve had on test cricket, and on cricket in India as a whole, is immeasurable. To have had the chance to share the pitch with you — someone I looked up to for so many years — was more than just a privilege; it was a moment I’ll carry with me forever."

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU, INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE TEAM

"Thank you, Virat Kohli, for the fire, the bravery, and the unmatched passion. You didn’t just play this format, you elevated it."

WASIM JAFFER, FORMER INDIA BATTER

"I feel he at least had three more years in him, but his decision should be respected. Test cricket was never boring with Virat in. His presence alone brought millions of eyeballs. Once in a generation player. You will be missed Virat Kohli."