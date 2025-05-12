Reaction to Virat Kohli's retirement from test cricket

Following are quotes and reaction after India batsman Virat Kohli announced his retirement from test cricket on Monday, bringing down the curtain on a sparkling career in the longest format of the game.

SACHIN TENDULKAR, FORMER INDIA CAPTAIN

"As you retire from Tests, I'm reminded of your thoughtful gesture 12 years ago, during my last Test. You offered to gift me a thread from your late father. It was something too personal for me to accept, but the gesture was heart-warming and has stayed with me ever since.

"While I may not have a thread to offer in return, please know that you carry my deepest admiration and very best wishes.

"Your true legacy, Virat, lies in inspiring countless young cricketers to pick up the sport."

JAY SHAH, INTERNATIONAL CRICKET COUNCIL CHAIRMAN

"Thank you for championing the purest format during the rise of T20 cricket and setting an extraordinary example in discipline, fitness, and commitment."

RAVI SHASTRI, FORMER INDIA HEAD COACH AND ALL-ROUNDER

"Can't believe you are done. You are a modern-day GIANT and were a fantastic ambassador for Test match cricket in every way you played and captained.

"Thank you for the lasting memories you've given to everyone, and to me in particular. It's something I will cherish for life."

GREG CHAPPELL, FORMER AUSTRALIA CAPTAIN

"Kohli redefined expectations, challenged conventions, and symbolised the self-assured, unapologetic India of the 21st century," Chappell said in a piece on ESPN CricInfo.

"His departure leaves not only a statistical void but a seismic shift in energy - for there has never been another quite like him.

"No Indian captain had ever marshalled a team to such commanding overseas dominance. And no batter since Tendulkar had so unequivocally ruled in every continent."

MICHAEL VAUGHAN, FORMER ENGLAND CAPTAIN

"In my time playing and broadcasting no individual has done as much for Test cricket as Virat Kohli .. his passion, energy and commitment to the greatest format has helped so much .. I hope the next generation of Indian players take on his mantel"

SANATH JAYASURIYA, FORMER SRI LANKA CAPTAIN

"While the world celebrates your cricketing brilliance and records, what I admire most is your unwavering commitment to fitness and the sacrifices you've made behind the scenes."

JASPRIT BUMRAH, INDIA BOWLER

"From making my Test debut under your captaincy to reaching new heights together for our country, your passion and energy will be missed but the legacy you leave behind remains unmatched."

DAVID WARNER, FORMER AUSTRALIA BATTER

"Absolute legend of our game. I'll never forget our first game against each other when we were young. I thought this guy was a serious competitor and going to be great, someone everyone would admire.

"You had to fill the shoes of some great players to ever play for India and carry the nation. Wow, did you not disappoint? Thank you for being you, which got the best out of all of us who competed against you."

HARBHAJAN SINGH, FORMER INDIA BOWLER

"Virat, we've shared that era ... faced the grind together, lived the long days of Test cricket with pride. Your batting in whites is special — not just in numbers, but in intent, intensity, and inspiration. Good luck going forward."

IRFAN PATHAN, FORMER INDIA ALL-ROUNDER

"As captain you didn't just win matches — you changed mindsets. You made fitness, aggression, and pride in whites the new standard. A true torchbearer of modern Indian Test cricket."

SHUBMAN GILL, INDIA BATTER

"Anything I write for you, paji (brother), will never truly capture what I feel or the impact you've had on me.

"From watching you bat when I was 13 and wondering how someone could bring that kind of energy to the field — to sharing the field with you and realizing no one else possibly can — you've not just inspired a generation, you've reshaped the mindset of millions."

YASHASVI JAISWAL, INDIA BATTER

"The impact you've had on test cricket, and on cricket in India as a whole, is immeasurable. To have had the chance to share the pitch with you — someone I looked up to for so many years — was more than just a privilege; it was a moment I'll carry with me forever."