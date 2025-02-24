Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Real beat Girona 2-0 to move level on points with leaders Barcelona
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Real beat Girona 2-0 to move level on points with leaders Barcelona

Real beat Girona 2-0 to move level on points with leaders Barcelona
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Girona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 23, 2025 Girona's Ladislav Krejc
Real beat Girona 2-0 to move level on points with leaders Barcelona
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Girona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 23, 2025 Girona's Oriol Romeu in action with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior REUTERS/Ana Beltran
Real beat Girona 2-0 to move level on points with leaders Barcelona
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Girona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 23, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action with Girona's Donny van de Beek REUTERS/Ana Beltran
Real beat Girona 2-0 to move level on points with leaders Barcelona
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Girona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 23, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action with Girona's Donny van de Beek REUTERS/Ana Beltran
Real beat Girona 2-0 to move level on points with leaders Barcelona
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Girona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - February 23, 2025 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior heads at goal REUTERS/Ana Beltran
24 Feb 2025 01:30AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID : A blistering first-half volley by Luka Modric and a late Vinicius Jr strike helped Real Madrid to a 2-0 home victory over Girona on Sunday, snapping a three-game winless run and moving the champions up to second place in LaLiga behind Barcelona.

Real took a while to settle into the match but gradually began to exert control before a clearance from a corner fell to Modric, whose sublime long-range volley arrowed into the top corner in the 41st minute.

The hosts' attackers kept the Girona defence busy throughout the game and combined for the second goal in the 83rd when Kylian Mbappe played through Vinicius, who poked his shot under Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Real's win lifted them to 54 points after 25 games, level with Barca, who beat Las Palmas 2-0 away on Saturday, but trailing on the head-to-head count. Atletico Madrid are third with 53 points after winning 3-0 at Valencia on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement