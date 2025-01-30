Real Madrid down Brest 3-0 to earn Champions League playoff seeding

GUINGAMP, France :Holders Real Madrid made sure they would be seeded for Friday's Champions League playoff draw by beating Stade Brest 3-0 away in the last round of the first phase on Wednesday.

Rodrygo scored the first and last goals after 26 and 78 minutes respectively while Jude Bellingham netted the second in the 56th following a smart pass from Lucas Vazquez.

Despite the loss, Brest will also feature in the two-legged playoffs as an unseeded team in their first European campaign.

Real reached the Champions League knockout phase for the 28th consecutive year and extended their winning streak to five matches in all competitions.

Real finished in 11th place with 15 points from eight games, and will face either Manchester City or Celtic in the playoffs.

Brest are 18th with 13 points and will meet either Paris St Germain or Benfica in the next round.

Without the suspended Vinicius Jr and despite brave opponents, Carlo Ancelotti's Real side shook off the distraction of the raucous atmosphere in the small stadium.

Rodrygo opened the scoring with a cross-shot that went in off the post a minute after his close-range header was saved by Marco Bizot.

Bellingham extended the lead when he netted into an open goal from Vazquez's pass to finish off a counter-attack five minutes after Brest thought they had equalised only for Ludovic Ajorque's effort to be ruled out for offside.

Rodrygo sealed the win with a volley after Bizot had kept out a Kylian Mbappe shot.

Mbappe's run of scoring in the last five matches came to an end and the France striker was booed by the home fans.

He had a lot of chances but his first two efforts went over the bar after 12 and 15 minutes respectively and he was also denied a couple of times by Bizot in the second half.

The French side also had chances but Mathias Pereira Lage's free-kick after five minutes and Kenny Lala's shot from the edge of the box in the 63rd were saved by Thibaut Courtois.