Real Madrid edge Atletico 2-1 to set up Clasico in Super Cup final

Jan 8 : ‌Real Madrid booked a Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona after beating city rivals Atletico Madrid on Thursday, with early goals from Federico Valverde and Rodrygo either side of halftime setting them on course for victory.

Xabi Alonso's side will face Barca on Sunday in Jeddah in a repeat of ‌last year's final, which their bitter rivals won, ‌after the Catalans eased past Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

Real Madrid struck 75 seconds into the game when captain Valverde unleashed a powerful free kick from 25 yards out into the top corner, with goalkeeper Jan Oblak only able to get a faint touch.

Rodrygo ‍went close to doubling the lead on the break before Atletico grew into the contest, forcing Thibaut Courtois into a series of sharp saves to deny Alex Baena and Alexander Sorloth as they pushed for ​an equaliser.

Real extended their ‌advantage 10 minutes into the second half when Rodrygo latched onto an incisive pass from Valverde, broke clear of ​his marker and calmly side-footed past Oblak.

Atletico hit back almost immediately, however, as ⁠Giuliano Simeone delivered a measured ‌cross to the back post where Sorloth rose above Raul ​Asencio to head home and reduce the deficit three minutes later.

Rodrygo almost scored his second to restore Real's two-goal ‍cushion, only for Oblak to block his close-range effort, while Courtois ⁠denied Antoine Griezmann's acrobatic attempt and Marcos Llorente twice shot just wide, leaving ​Atletico unable to push ‌the semi-final to penalties.