Real Madrid to face Leganes in cup quarter-finals, Valencia host Barcelona

MADRID : Real Madrid will take on lowly local rivals Leganes while Barcelona are set to travel to Valencia in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals, following the draw on Monday.

Atletico Madrid will host Getafe in another Spanish capital derby while Real Sociedad will take on fellow Basque side Osasuna. The matches will be played between Feb. 4-6.

The draw left open the possibility of a Clasico between old rivals Real and Barca in the cup final, something that has not happened for over a decade.

Real and Barca have met in the Copa del Rey final on 18 occasions with Real leading the rivalry with 11 wins over seven from the Catalans, including their last encounter, a 2-1 triumph in the 2014 final at Valencia.

However, Barcelona have thrashed Real both times they've met the current season, delivering a 4-0 win at Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga in October and a 5-2 victory in the Spanish Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia last week.

Real are top of the LaLiga standings with 46 points, two ahead of Atletico Madrid in second, with third-placed Barcelona trailing by seven points.