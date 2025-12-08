Real Madrid handed shock home loss as Celta Vigo spring surprise

MADRID, Dec 7 : Real Madrid suffered a shock 2-0 loss and finished with nine men against Celta Vigo in LaLiga on Sunday after Williot Swedberg scored an audacious goal with his heel and a second in stoppage time to leave the hosts four points off leaders Barcelona.

Swedish substitute Swedberg cleverly diverted a cross from Bryan Zaragoza past Thibaut Courtois in the 53rd minute to put Celta ahead and had an easy finish three minutes into added time, going around the goalkeeper to wrap up the points.

Celta jumped from 14th to 10th while the defeat ended Real’s 100 per cent home league record this season after six successive wins.

Xabi Alonso's stuttering Real team have now won only one of their last five league games as they await the midweek arrival of Manchester City in the Champions League.

