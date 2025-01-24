Real Madrid know how to win without Vinicius, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid will be without forward Vinicius Jr for the second LaLiga game in a row, but manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday that though the Brazilian international is important, the team know how to win without him.

Vinicius, who was suspended for two games after his red card against Valencia, will not play at Real Valladolid on Saturday after also missing out on Real's 4-1 win over Las Palmas at home last weekend.

"They (people) have forgotten that without Vini we have won two Champions Leagues, he is an undisputed player," Ancelotti told reporters.

"The player is the same as always, it's good for him to have some days of recovery... to take advantage of and be fresher at the most important moment of the season."

Vinicius has been linked with a move away in the January transfer window but Ancelotti said the 24-year-old is content at the LaLiga club and wants to continue.

"What is difficult for me, since I have direct information about the player, is that he is very happy here and wants to make history at Madrid. We are happy here and we want to make history," the 65-year-old manager said.

Vinicius has been linked in Spanish media reports with a switch to Saudi Arabia with an offer of more than $550 million.

"You have to ask him, I don't know if this offer will come or not. He is making history here and he wants to continue like this," Ancelotti added.

Real have had a packed schedule, having played seven games so far across competitions since the beginning of January but have managed to stay top of the LaLiga standings with 46 points from 20 games.

"We give the match the importance it deserves, we have to keep the lead and field the best team possible," Ancelotti said ahead of their fixture against bottom-placed Valladolid.

"It is true that it is a demanding schedule, but little by little we are getting into the right rhythm... The objective is clear, we have become leaders and we have to maintain our position."

The Italian manager said midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will miss Saturday's clash while Aurelien Tchouameni, who sprained his left ankle during a Champions League match against AC Milan in November last year, will be in the squad.