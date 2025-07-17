Logo
Logo

Sport

Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham undergoes successful shoulder surgery
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham undergoes successful shoulder surgery

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group H - RB Salzburg v Real Madrid - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 26, 2025 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham applauds fans after being substituted REUTERS/Lee Smith/File Photo

17 Jul 2025 12:40AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has successfully undergone surgery to address a long-standing shoulder dislocation issue, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

Bellingham has been managing the injury since 2023, playing with his shoulder strapped, but the 22-year-old decided to go under the knife after Real Madrid's campaign at the Club World Cup, where they lost to Paris St Germain in the semi-finals.

"Bellingham will now undergo a period of rehabilitation, prior to returning to training and starting his recovery," Real Madrid said in a statement.

The club did not give a timeline on his return but Spanish media reported the England international could miss two to three months of action and potentially return in October.

Real Madrid begin the new LaLiga season on August 19 with a home game against Osasuna.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement