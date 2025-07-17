Real Madrid midfielder Bellingham undergoes successful shoulder surgery

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has successfully undergone surgery to address a long-standing shoulder dislocation issue, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

Bellingham has been managing the injury since 2023, playing with his shoulder strapped, but the 22-year-old decided to go under the knife after Real Madrid's campaign at the Club World Cup, where they lost to Paris St Germain in the semi-finals.

"Bellingham will now undergo a period of rehabilitation, prior to returning to training and starting his recovery," Real Madrid said in a statement.

The club did not give a timeline on his return but Spanish media reported the England international could miss two to three months of action and potentially return in October.

Real Madrid begin the new LaLiga season on August 19 with a home game against Osasuna.