Real Madrid weigh Mbappe gamble ahead of Spanish Super Cup final

Jan 10 : Real ‌Madrid could unleash their biggest weapon in Sunday's Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona, with coach Xabi Alonso saying they are considering taking a risk on Kylian Mbappe's fitness after he missed the semi-final.

Mbappe, who matched Cristiano Ronaldo's club record of 59 goals in a calendar year during Real's 2-0 LaLiga win over Sevilla last month, is nursing a knee injury.

The ‌France forward, who has scored 12 goals in nine matches ‌against Barcelona, flew to Saudi Arabia on Friday to join the squad ahead of the El Clasico showdown in Jeddah.

"He's much better," Alonso told reporters. "Against Atletico, he was just about ready, and we decided not to rush him, but we kept in mind that he might be able to play in the final.

"He flew yesterday and ‍will train with the team today. We'll assess him and decide whether he'll start or play a little less. It's a decision we'll make with the player, the coaches and the doctors. The moment we're in and what's at stake ... It's a controlled ​risk."

Real beat Barcelona 2-1 at the ‌Bernabeu in October after losing the Spanish Super Cup final and the Copa del Rey final to their arch-rivals last season.

"We're focused on what ​we have to do and how to play the match," Alonso said. "It will be a ⁠match with moments for everything. We ‌have to have the necessary energy."

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick described Mbappe as the ​best striker around.

"We'll adapt a little, but so will Real Madrid," the German said. "We have to play the way Barcelona always plays, with our ‍style, which is different from Real Madrid's.

Barcelona lead LaLiga with 49 points from 19 ⁠matches, four ahead of second-placed Real.

Flick confirmed Lamine Yamal was ready to start, having come on ​as a substitute in Barcelona's ‌5-0 semi-final thrashing of Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.