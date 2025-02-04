Real Madrid's Alaba suffers another injury setback

Real Madrid defender David Alaba will be out of action after picking up an adductor injury in his left leg, the LaLiga club said on Tuesday.

Having recently come back more than a year after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear, Madrid did not provide a potential date for the 32-year-old Austria captain's return after the latest setback.

Madrid visit Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on Wednesday, followed by a league derby against Atletico Madrid at home on Saturday and a trip to Manchester City in the Champions League knockout phase playoffs on Feb. 11.

"Following tests carried out on our player David Alaba by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an adductor injury in his left leg. His progress is being monitored," Madrid said in a statement.

Madrid top the LaLiga standings with 49 points from 22 matches, one point ahead of second-placed Atletico.