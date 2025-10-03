Real Madrid's Alonso plays down Valverde controversy

(removes HOLD from headline, no change to story)

By Fernando Kallas

MADRID :Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso remained composed on Friday as he addressed the media ahead of their clash with Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, their first LaLiga outing since a humbling 5-2 derby loss at Atletico Madrid last weekend.

The build-up has been overshadowed by media reports of unrest involving Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde, who was left on the bench in Tuesday's 5-0 Champions League win at Kairat Almaty.

Valverde has denied claims that he refused to play as a right fullback, taking to social media to reaffirm his commitment to the club, saying that "I always let (the coach) know that I am available to perform anywhere."

When pressed about whether players influence his team selection, Alonso remained diplomatically vague: "No one has ever told me that they don't want to play in a certain position. Everyone wants to play, but no one has said that to me."

Valverde, who is one of Real Madrid's captains, is expected to be in contention for Saturday's match, with Alonso saying: "He is ready for tomorrow, like everyone else. We know how important it is and we want to end this block with a victory."

The controversy marks the latest headache in Alonso's tenure since he arrived in late May to replace Carlo Ancelotti, who left to take the vacant Brazil job.

Alonso has previously dealt with Vinicius Jr's and Rodrygo's dissatisfaction with their playing time in his rotation system.

Asked about his authority being questioned, Alonso emphasised team unity. "We spend a lot of time together ... And we have that closeness of preparing for matches, celebrating victories ... that brings us closer together," he said.

The 43-year-old manager also addressed the fallout from Real's humiliating defeat at Atletico, urging balance amid the highs and lows of football.

"You shouldn't get too carried away with victories, nor get too downhearted with defeats," he remarked. "This happens at any club. We don't forget it, but we don't dwell on it."

Villarreal's visit presents a test of Real's resolve as they look to bounce back from the derby disappointment.

Alonso was measured when asked about supporters' expectations, stating: "I'm not asking for anything from the fans; we have to be the ones to give. Let's try to win by being proactive in the way we intend to."