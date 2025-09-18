Real Madrid's Asencio to stand trial for allegedly sharing sexual video without consent

MADRID :Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio will face trial on charges of allegedly sharing a video of sexual content without consent, a court on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria said on Thursday.

Three members of Real Madrid's youth team will also appear before the judge, accused of recording and sharing sexual videos of two teenaged women - one of them underage - at a Gran Canaria beach club in June 2023, the court added.

Women's rights have become a particularly sensitive topic in Spain since a scandal over the country's former soccer chief Luis Rubiales' unwanted kissing of national team player Jenni Hermoso after the 2023 World Cup final.

The prosecutor is seeking a prison term of 2-1/2 years for Asencio, 22, over two crimes against privacy since he received the recording and showed it to a friend, according to judicial documents.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

One of the women accuses the four players, while the other victim has left Asencio, who was a Real youth-team player at the time of the incident, out of her accusation.

Asencio, who has denied the allegations, did not immediately respond to a request for comment made to Real Madrid. He was a Real youth-team player at the time of the alleged incident.

Two of the other three players accused no longer play for the club.

In a statement in May, the player said he did not engage in behaviour that violated any women's rights to privacy and sexual freedom, and that he stood accused only of letting another person briefly watch footage.