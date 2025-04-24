Real Madrid's Camavinga out for season with groin injury

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga suffered a groin injury during Wednesday's 1-0 LaLiga victory over Getafe, the club has said, ruling the Frenchman out for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old was withdrawn at halftime and Real confirmed on Thursday that he suffered a complete tear of his left adductor tendon, an injury that club sources said would sideline the France international for three months.

Camavinga, who has played 34 games for Real in all competitions this season, will also miss the Club World Cup in June-July.

The injury is a big blow to the Madrid side ahead of the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on Saturday, with Kylian Mbappe, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba also injury doubts.

Real are second in LaLiga, four points behind Barca with five rounds left in the season.