Real beat Atletico on penalties to reach Champions League quarters

MADRID :Real Madrid beat city rivals Atletico 4-2 on penalties to reach the Champions League quarter-finals following an enthralling last-16 tie which ended 2-2 after extra time on Wednesday.

Antonio Ruediger converted the winning spot-kick for Real after their second-leg match finished 1-0 to Atletico thanks to an early goal from midfielder Conor Gallagher after Vinicius Jr. missed a late second-half penalty for Real.

Atletico were fuming after forward Julian Alvarez had his shootout penalty ruled out by the referee. He slipped and his left foot slightly touched the ball before he kicked it with his right foot, making it two touches and invalidating a strike that would have levelled the shootout at 2-2.

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved a spot-kick by Lucas Vazquez but Marcos Llorente stroked his effort in off the post, leaving it for Ruediger to seal victory for defending champions Real who are bidding for a record-extending 16th European Cup win.

The Spanish side will face Arsenal in the last eight.