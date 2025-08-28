Recalled Potter lauds Wallabies' resilience, bemoans Skelton absence

MELBOURNE :Australia winger Harry Potter says the Wallabies deserve credit for their handling of a growing injury toll during the Rugby Championship as they look to plug further holes in home tests against Argentina.

Potter missed the South Africa tour due to a hamstring strain but will hope for a recall for next week's clash against the Pumas in Townsville following a season-ending injury for fullback Tom Wright.

"Huge boots to fill," Potter told reporters of Wright on Thursday.

"But the way the coaches and players have responded to injuries so far has been incredible.

"Look at Corey (Toole) after Dylan (Pietsch) got hurt – he was unbelievable last weekend."

Australia are second in the Rugby Championship behind New Zealand after upsetting South Africa at Ellis Park and losing the second test at Cape Town where Wright, scrumhalf Nic White and centre Joseph Suaalii were all early casualties.

While Australia welcome back experienced prop Allan Alaalatoa and flyhalf Tom Lynagh from injury, Will Skelton was absent from the 36-man squad named on Thursday for the Pumas tests.

The giant lock's return to French club La Rochelle was a major blow for the Wallabies, having been one of the most important players against the British & Irish Lions and Springboks.

"Is it disappointing to lose a player that I think has been incredibly good for the last few weeks? Yeah, of course," said Potter.

"Will was exceptional against the British and Irish Lions and also against South Africa. A big loss to the team ... but I certainly feel as though the people that are in the squad now are going to step up - like everyone else has done."

Rugby Australia said discussions were ongoing to have Skelton return for the final tests of the Rugby Championship against New Zealand.

Under World Rugby rules, La Rochelle are obliged to let Skelton play in the tests.

"I dare say that's not Will's decision so much as it's Ronan O'Gara's decision," said Potter of La Rochelle's head coach.