Record-breaking Bayern thrash Cologne in German Cup to stretch winning run

COLOGNE, Germany :Harry Kane scored twice to help Bayern Munich come from a goal down and earn a 4-1 victory at Cologne in the German Cup second round on Wednesday, extending their perfect start to the season to 14 wins from 14 matches across all competitions.

Bayern's winning run since the start of the season is a record for a club from the big-five European leagues with the previous best mark set by AC Milan with 13 wins in the 1992/93 campaign.

"In the first half Cologne believed and fought. They won some key one-on-ones and were good with their set pieces. In the second half we were stronger," Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said.

The Belgian coach added that he was not concerned that the level of intensity in Bayern's game could lead to fatigue.

"Everyone has their own experiences. As a player in two seasons I had 198 points (with Manchester City). We marched through two seasons. We have to use the full squad.

"We have players who will come back from injury and that won’t reduce the intensity."

The Bavarians, who host Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday before travelling to European title holders Paris St Germain in the Champions League next week, were initially on the back foot, with Cologne carving out several good chances before Ragnar Ache headed in a corner for a deserved lead in the 31st.

Bayern, however, needed just five minutes to level as Luis Diaz scoring on the rebound, although the Colombian was seemingly offside with VAR unavailable in Cup games.

Bayern's leading scorer Kane then completed their comeback in the 38th with a sensational second. The England captain got the ball with his back to the goal, turned and curled a left-foot shot into the top corner.

Diaz should have put the game to bed in the 53rd when he had only the keeper to beat but fired over the bar. Kane did it much better 11 minutes later, heading in from a corner to kill off the tie and bag his 22nd goal in 14 Bayern matches this season.

Michael Olise tapped in from a Diaz assist in the 72nd to complete the comfortable win.