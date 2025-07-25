Record-breaking Root puts England in control and in sight of series win

MANCHESTER, England :Joe Root moved to second in the all-time test run scorer charts with a superb 150 to put England in control on day three of the fourth test against India on Friday, with the hosts 544-7 at the close of play, giving them a first innings lead of 186 runs.

Yorkshire batter Root strolled to a staggering 38th test hundred, before passing another milestone in climbing above former Australia captain Ricky Ponting into second place in the all-time list as he reached 121 not out just before tea.

England skipper Ben Stokes, plagued by injuries in recent years, retired hurt with cramp in the evening session when on 66, safe in the knowledge his side would remain in the driving seat in his absence.

Root eventually was stumped off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja, but the damage to India's resolve had been done.

Jamie Smith and Chris Woakes followed Root back to the pavilion, with Stokes re-emerging to add more runs to his total, finishing the day unbeaten 77, alongside Liam Dawson on 21.

With two days still to play, England are firm favourites to secure the win in Manchester, one that would seal victory in the five-match series with one test still to come.

"Joe is something we have become accustomed to in the past few years," England number three Ollie Pope told reporters.

"The way he goes about his cricket, the way he trains is amazing, he is a joy to watch who keeps getting better and better. From a team perspective it is amazing to have him. We try not to rely on him, but the way he constantly steps up is amazing. The number of hundreds are ridiculous.

"He would have been aware of the records. He is not a massive one for landmarks, but that is a pretty cool one today."

Root overtook South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis to go third in the rankings in Friday's morning session, with his 104th score of fifty or more - only India great Sachin Tendulkar has more in test cricket - steering untroubled England to 332-2 at lunch.

The 34-year-old's morning was not without concern, as he survived one leg before wicket appeal before almost being run out when on 22. Otherwise he remained his customary composed self to steady the ship and keep England in command.

Pope played his part in an impressive first session, but the England number three fell for 71 in the third over after lunch. Washington Sundar quickly struck again to remove Harry Brook to give India hope of dragging themselves back into the contest.

Root had other ideas. A boundary brought up his century, moving him level with Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara's tally of 38, joint fourth on the all-time hundreds list. The veteran then passed Ponting's 13,378 test runs to great ovation from the Old Trafford crowd.

After Stokes limped off, Root was stumped with Smith not lasting much longer, managing only nine runs before edging one through to the wicketkeeper.

Woakes was unable to deal with one that kept low, bringing Stokes quickly back out to the middle. The skipper was moving a little more freely. England will be hoping he can make a full recovery to be able to excel with the ball once more to secure series victory.

"Much better with the ball today. Yesterday was a tough day at the office," India bowling coach Morne Morkel said. "We missed our line, but the boys responded this morning which was good to see. We tried our best to create opportunities.

"A big thing in this innings is we are struggling to create pressure from both ends. We need to bowl in partnerships and we are not doing that right now. England have a powerful batting line up but at times we lacked energy on the ball."