Recovering Doris included in familiar-looking Ireland squad

DUBLIN :Ireland coach Andy Farrell on Wednesday named a familiar-looking squad for their November series, including Caelan Doris, as the captain continues his recovery from an injury that kept him out of the recent British and Irish Lions tour.

Doris has not played since undergoing shoulder surgery in May, but recently returned to training with Leinster.

Farrell, back with Ireland after an eight-month secondment leading the Lions, had a near-full-strength contingent to pick from with fullback Hugo Keenan and lock Joe McCarthy the only first-team regulars ruled out through injury.

That meant room for only one uncapped player, McCarthy's younger brother Paddy, while only two of the nine youngsters who debuted in second-string games against Georgia and Portugal in June - Tom Ahern and Tommy O'Brien - made the cut.

The younger McCarthy joins fellow Leinster props Jack Boyle and Thomas Clarkson in adding some youth to Ireland's front-row ranks, while the pacey O'Brien is expected to see some game time, particularly with backup wing Calvin Nash out injured.

Connacht winger Shayne Bolton, one of the summer debutants, and uncapped Munster duo Edwin Edogbo and Brian Gleeson will also travel with the squad as cover for the opening game against New Zealand.

Ireland play New Zealand on Nov. 1 at Soldier Field in Chicago, the venue of their first-ever victory over the All Blacks in 2016, before returning home for games against Japan, Australia and South Africa.

Squad (team and caps in brackets)

Forwards:

Thomas Ahern (Munster, 2)

Ryan Baird (Leinster, 29)

Finlay Bealham (Connacht, 51)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster, 61)

Jack Boyle (Leinster, 4)

Thomas Clarkson (Leinster, 8)

Jack Conan (Leinster, 51)

Caelan Doris (Leinster, 51)

Tadhg Furlong (Leinster, 79)

Iain Henderson (Ulster, 85)

Rónan Kelleher (Leinster, 39)

Gus McCarthy (Leinster, 6)

Paddy McCarthy (Leinster, 0)

Andrew Porter (Leinster, 75)

Cian Prendergast (Connacht, 5)

James Ryan (Leinster, 72)

Dan Sheehan (Leinster, 32)

Nick Timoney (Ulster, 4)

Josh van der Flier (Leinster, 73)

Backs:

Bundee Aki (Connacht, 65)

Caolin Blade (Connacht, 3)

Craig Casey (Munster, 20)

Jack Crowley (Munster, 26)

Ciaran Frawley (Leinster, 9)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster, 43)

Mack Hansen (Connacht, 28)

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster, 82)

James Lowe (Leinster, 40)

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster, 21)

Tommy O'Brien (Leinster, 2)

Jamie Osborne (Leinster, 8)

Sam Prendergast (Leinster, 9)

Garry Ringrose (Leinster, 67)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster, 39)