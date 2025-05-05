Red Bull protest Russell's third place in Miami

MIAMI :Max Verstappen's Red Bull Formula One team protested George Russell's third place for Mercedes in the Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, with stewards summoning representatives of both teams.

Four times world champion Verstappen finished fourth in the race, 2.312 seconds behind the Briton, after starting on pole position.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri won the race, ahead of teammate Lando Norris.

Red Bull alleged Russell had failed to slow when yellow flags were waved during a virtual safety car period.

A five-second time penalty would promote Verstappen onto the podium.

"We've registered a protest with the (governing) FIA regarding George Russell," Red Bull boss Christian Horner told reporters.

"From the GPS that we can see quite clearly while he did lift he did not reduce speed and the regulation is quite explicitly clear that there has to be a reduction of speed.

"The car has kept accelerating, just at a slower rate than it would normally."