Red card for Nallo was cruel, says Liverpool's Slot

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands : Liverpool teenager Amara Nallo learned a harsh lesson as he was sent off four minutes after coming off the bench to make his senior debut in the Champions League game at PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old was shown a straight card for hacking down Johan Bakayoko in the 87th minute of Liverpool's 3-2 defeat, their first in this season's competition.

It gave him the dubious distinction of becoming the youngest ever Liverpool player to be sent off.

"It is cruel but he has never played first team football before and to make your debut in the Champions League is probably the hardest," Liverpool manager Arne Slot, whose side had already wrapped up a last-16 spot, told reporters.

"He misinterpreted the situation and it's a big moment to learn from. It is cruel when you think I'm making my Champions League debut but you go off a few minutes later.

"A career isn't always positive, it also has negatives and he has to make sure he plays in this competition again."

It capped a frantic night in Eindhoven in which all the goals were scored in a breathless first half.

A much-changed Liverpool twice led with a penalty by Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott's tap-in, but PSV hit back through Bakayoko and Ismael Saibari before Ricardo Pepi's deft finish put PSV ahead in first-half stoppage time.

Liverpool still ended the group phase on top of the standings with 21 points and will be one of the strong favourites heading into the knockout rounds.

Andy Robertson, captain for the night, said the new Champions League group stage format had produced "carnage" on the final evening of action with 18 games but was happy that Liverpool had got the job done with seven straight wins.

"I'm glad our place was settled," the Scot said. "All the games on one night created excitement. We know whatever format it was, our aim is always to get to the last 16 and then we see if we can go further."

Liverpool will play Paris St Germain, Benfica, AS Monaco or Brest in the last 16.