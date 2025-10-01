Reebok denies claims of logo removal from Israel team jerseys

Sports brand Reebok denied on Tuesday that it had asked for its logo to be removed from jerseys belonging to teams of the Israel Football Association, countering claims made by Israeli media reports.

"Reebok is proud of our record as a unifier of all cultures on and off the pitch. Reports in Israeli news outlets claiming that Reebok has directed the IFA to remove its logos from its national team kits are simply not true," a spokesperson told Reuters.

"We will continue to honor our brand's and our local licensee's commitment to the IFA. We don't do politics; we do sport."

The IFA confirmed to Reuters that team kits in international matches will continue to display the company's logo as before.

In December 2023, German sportswear company Puma ended its sponsorship of Israel's national football team, a decision the firm said had been made in 2022.