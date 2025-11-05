Rees-Zammit fit to return for Wales at weekend

Wales winger Louis Rees-Zammit is fit for selection and will be considered against Argentina on Sunday, assistant coach Danny Wilson said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has made a handful of appearances for the Bristol Bears since his return to rugby after two years in the U.S. trying to break into the NFL. There had been questions around his fitness for Wales' four-match programme this month.

"Yes, he's fit for selection. We are quite fortunate at the moment this squad is fit and healthy. The likes of him and some of the other names available give us a challenge to select the team," Wilson told a press conference.

New coach Steve Tandy is to name the side on Friday with Rees-Zammit in the frame for the clash at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

"There are a few boxes to tick, but he’s moving in the right direction," Wilson added.

Last week, Rees-Zammit said it felt strange to be back training with Wales after switching to American football.

After 32 caps for Wales, and playing for the British & Irish Lions in 2021, he had spells with the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars, although did not play a competitive game in the NFL before signing for Bristol in August.

"It feels amazing to be back in rugby. I went out there (to the U.S.) and tried it out, but I am really happy to be back," he said.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)