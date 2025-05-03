Logo
Sport

Referee Webb substituted due to head injury on Premier League debut
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leicester City v Southampton - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - May 3, 2025 Referee David Webb reacts after sustaining an injury
03 May 2025 11:07PM
LEICESTER, England :Referee David Webb suffered a head injury and was replaced following a delay of several minutes during the first half of Leicester City's Premier League game against Southampton on Saturday.

Webb, refereeing his first Premier League match at the age of 49, was struck in the face by the shoulder of Leicester forward Jordan Ayew and fell to the pitch. Leicester striker Jamie Vardy ran over to Webb and blew his whistle to signal for help.

Webb received treatment but was unable to continue and after a 12-minute delay he was replaced by fourth official Sam Barrott.

Source: Reuters
